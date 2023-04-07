 | Fri, Apr 07, 2023
Gausman, Blue Jays take down Royals 

Kevin Gausman pitched six scoreless innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio hit home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays won their third straight game, 6-3, over the Kansas City Royals to take the four-game series.

April 7, 2023 - 3:35 PM

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates in the dugout after scoring off a Matt Chapman double during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched six scoreless innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio hit home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays won their third straight game, 6-3, over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday to take the four-game series.

Gausman (1-1) gave up just four hits to the struggling Royals, striking out seven and walking two. Kansas City did not have a runner reach second base until the sixth inning.

“I felt pretty good with the split today,” Gausman said. “I felt like I had good command that got better as the game went on. It’s a good pitch for me.”

