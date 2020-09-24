Menu Search Log in

Giving their all: Runners show their mettle

Ideal running conditions made for an exciting afternoon of high school cross country races Tuesday. Humboldt, Iola and Crest runners were among those competing for medals.

Humboldt High’s Leah Mueller, left, and Melina Hess served up the most thrilling finish at Humboldt’s cross country meet Tuesday, with a virtual tie in the 5K. In the end, judges ruled Mueller’s “lean” at the finish line gave her 13th overall, while Hess took 14th. The two were separated by .08 seconds. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — With cool, overcast skies, and some of the top cross country runners in the area, Marv Smith was expecting some intense racing Tuesday.

And that’s exactly what happened at the inaugural Humboldt High School Cross Country meet. Humboldt officials organized the meet after Iola was forced prior to the season to scrub its annual Doc Stiles Invitational because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith, head coach of Iola High School’s cross country team, lavished praise on the Humboldt hosts.

