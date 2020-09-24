Giving their all: Runners show their mettle

HUMBOLDT — With cool, overcast skies, and some of the top cross country runners in the area, Marv Smith was expecting some intense racing Tuesday.

And that’s exactly what happened at the inaugural Humboldt High School Cross Country meet. Humboldt officials organized the meet after Iola was forced prior to the season to scrub its annual Doc Stiles Invitational because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith, head coach of Iola High School’s cross country team, lavished praise on the Humboldt hosts.