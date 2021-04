Area high-schoolers had to deal with a golf course-sized wind tunnel Monday at the Iola Invitational, hosted by Allen County Country Club.

South winds averaging about 20 mph, with gusts approaching 40 mph, played havoc on drives, chips and anything else not bolted to the ground.

In the end, Wellsville’s Aiden Kearney bested 41 other golfers, carding an 82, two strokes clear of Anderson County’s Lane Richards.