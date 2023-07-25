Golf’s majors delivered inspiring comebacks minus the drama

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Wyndham Clark was on the 18th green, 60 feet away from the hole. Rory McIlroy was in the scoring room, watching on television. Clark rolled the long putt to within a foot of the hole and pumped his fist. All that remained was tapping in for par to win the U.S. Open.

That was the extent of Sunday drama in the majors this year.

The champions are not about to complain, least of all Clark at Los Angeles Country Club or Brian Harman at Royal Liverpool, both of them first-time major winners who played as though they had been there before.