Golf’s majors delivered inspiring comebacks minus the drama

For edge-of-the-seat drama in golf's four majors, pick another year. The only drama was Wyndham Clark having to two-putt from 60 feet to win the U.S. Open. Brian Harman won the British Open by six shots and led for the last 51 holes. Jon Rahm had a four-shot lead with four holes to play at the Masters.

July 25, 2023 - 2:10 PM

Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th green after winning the U.S. Open golf championship during the final round at The Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Wyndham Clark was on the 18th green, 60 feet away from the hole. Rory McIlroy was in the scoring room, watching on television. Clark rolled the long putt to within a foot of the hole and pumped his fist. All that remained was tapping in for par to win the U.S. Open.

That was the extent of Sunday drama in the majors this year.

The champions are not about to complain, least of all Clark at Los Angeles Country Club or Brian Harman at Royal Liverpool, both of them first-time major winners who played as though they had been there before.

