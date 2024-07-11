Gone camping

Iola Middle School held its annual summer football camp this week at the practice fields north of the school, where roughly 30 youngsters in grades 6-8 learned the sport’s basics.
The Mustang seventh- and eighth-grade squad will open the 2024 season Sept. 5 at home against Osawatomie.
Jaxen Mueller, center, surveys the field before the snap Wednesday at an Iola Middle School football camp. Linemen on the play are, from left, Kaiden Jones, Corbin Coffield, Caleb Jankovich-Setter, Evan Boeken, Austin Campbell and Ty Thomas.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola Middle School eighth-grader Braylon Keithly carries the ball during a drill Wednesday at an IMS football camp.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Sixth graders Jace Clarke, from left, Brody Dreher, Austin Cooper, Daegan Rodriguez and Abel Jankovich-Setter run through a drill at an Iola Middle School football camp Wednesday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola Middle School football coach Scott Ellis, right, demonstrates the proper technique to engage a blocker during a a drill Wednesday at an Iola Middle School football camp.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
From left, eighth-graders Cameron Findley, Harley Tidd and Braylon Keithly participate in a drill Wednesday at an Iola Middle School football camp
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register