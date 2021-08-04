 | Wed, Aug 04, 2021
Graham on the move

Former Kansas Jayhawk Devonte Graham has made a name for himself as a 3-point shooter in the NBA. Now, the Charlotte Hornets guard is New Orleans bound as part of a three-team trade.

August 4, 2021 - 7:48 AM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are sending Lonzo Ball to Chicago and will acquire former Kansas Jayhawk standout Devonte Graham from Charlotte as part of separate sign-and-trade agreements, two people with knowledge of the situation said.

The Ball trade will send Bulls guards Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple to the Pelicans, and New Orleans will send a draft lottery-protected 2022 first-round choice to Charlotte, the people said.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because trades cannot become official until Friday under NBA rules.

