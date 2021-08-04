Graham on the move

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are sending Lonzo Ball to Chicago and will acquire former Kansas Jayhawk standout Devonte Graham from Charlotte as part of separate sign-and-trade agreements, two people with knowledge of the situation said.

The Ball trade will send Bulls guards Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple to the Pelicans, and New Orleans will send a draft lottery-protected 2022 first-round choice to Charlotte, the people said.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because trades cannot become official until Friday under NBA rules.