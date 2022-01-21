 | Fri, Jan 21, 2022
Granere’s 30 propels Marmaton Valley over Crest

Marmaton Valley sophomore Janae Granere scored 30 of the Wildcats' 52 points Thursday in a 52-27 romp over Crest.

January 21, 2022 - 4:02 PM

Crest High's Kayla Hermreck, right, drives against Marmaton Valley's Tayven Sutton Thursday. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

YATES CENTER — Marmaton Valley’s Janae Granere dominated the Wildcats’ matchup against Crest on Thursday. Granere scored early and often on her way to a 35-point night in a 52-27 win for the Marmaton Valley girls.

The Marmaton Valley defense was on it from the tip-off and did not relent. The Wildcats capitalized on the turnovers and turned them into an early lead. Marmaton Valley attacked the rim and was physically dominant, bullying the Lancers around in the paint and grabbing rebound after rebound on the defensive end to take away from Crest’s offensive possessions.

Crest tried to drive to the hoop but the Marmaton Valley defense would  not let them.

