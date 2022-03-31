 | Thu, Mar 31, 2022
Greinke gets Opening Day nod

Zack Greinke, who last pitched for Kansas City in 2010 before re-signing with the Royals over the winter, has been tapped as the Opening Day starter in KC. Greinke won a Cy Young Award with the Royals in 2009.

March 31, 2022 - 2:09 PM

Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke srikes a pose during Photo Day at Surprise Stadium on March 20 in Surprise, Arizona. Photo by (Kelsey Grant/Getty Images/TNS)

SURPRISE, Ariz. — On opening day, the Kansas City Royals will hand the ball to one of the three pitchers in franchise history who’ve won a Cy Young Award: Zack Greinke.

Greinke will start the season opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, April 7 at Kauffman Stadium, Royals manager Mike Matheny announced following Wednesday’s spring training game.

“This decision was made the day we met, before he even signed here,” Matheny said. “It was very clear to him the expectations of what he was going to do for this club. I told him, as soon as we get the green light, we’ll rewrite what it looks like for opening day because you’re the guy that we want out there. It’s the right guy, and I know our fans are going to be excited about it too.”

