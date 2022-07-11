 | Mon, Jul 11, 2022
Greinke pitches Royals past Cleveland, 5-1

Kansas City's Zack Greinke picked up his 222nd career victory Sunday, throwing five scoreless innings in a 5-1 win over Cleveland. He also threw his 50,000th pitch as a major-leaguer during the game.

July 11, 2022 - 2:46 PM

Zack Greinke (23) of the Kansas City Royals throws in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium on July 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched five scoreless innings of three-hit ball and the Kansas City Royals slowed the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 on Sunday.

A day after the Guardians got a season-high 23 hits in a 13-1 romp, Greinke (3-5) and four relievers combined on a five-hitter.

“You never know how a team will respond, but to watch this team, the guys just come back and play really hard,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “I thought they did a real nice job all the way around today and Zack set the tone for us and his stuff was really sharp. He put everything where he wanted to today.”

