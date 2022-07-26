 | Tue, Jul 26, 2022
Greinke sharp as Royals topple Angels

Zack Greinke set the stage with five scoreless innings as Kansas City erupted in the late innings to defeat California 7-0. Greinke combined with four relievers to complete the shutout.

By

Sports

July 26, 2022 - 3:10 PM

Starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the 1st inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium on July 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke is getting to the point in his career where it seems as though just about every start brings with it some kind of record, even those that the former Cy Young winner never anticipated seeing.

Like his name climbing the career strikeouts list.

Hardly known for his overpowering stuff, Greinke nevertheless moved into the top 20 on Monday night while combining with four Kansas City Royals relievers to hold the scuffling Los Angeles Angels to five hits in a 7-0 victory.

