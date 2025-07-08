Grueling heat doesn’t stop teams

With temperatures reaching well into the 90s, area athletes pulled out a few wins while braving the heat during Monday’s the Iola Recreation Department League action.

Little League

Dairy Queen 10, Iola Pharmacy 5

Carter George, Sonic Drive-In infielder, attempts to throw a runner out.

Hits for Dairy Queen: Jonas Mueller 1, Cooper Cook 2, Kamdon Barnett 2, Jaxen Mueller 2, Colton Hall 1, Ron Ballard 1 and John Nicholson 1. Hits for Iola Pharmacy: Cade Curry 1, Ty Thomas 1, Hunter McDaniel 1, Cayton Bennett 1, Damien Pratt 1, Kaiden Jones 1, Jace Emerson 1,

Iola Masonic Lodge 16, Iola Pharmacy 13

Hits for Iola Masonic Lodge: Austin Cooper 1, Matthew Holding 1, Austin Campbell 2, Konnor Morrison 2, Treyvion Rhoads 1, Johnny Sierra 1 and James Sierra 1. Hits for Iola Pharmacy: Ty Thomas 1, Hunter McDaniel 2 and Wendall Tyler 1.

Pee Wee

Nelson Quarries 6, A&W Restaurant 2



Elias Jackson, A&W Restaurant player, connects on a pitch.

Hits for Nelson Quarries: Fisher Frazell 2, Lyam Young 1, Grayson Lisher 1, Havick Westerman 2, Knox Hufferd 1, Craig Ballard 1, Dirks Carpenter 2 and Clayton Drake 1. Hits for A&W Restaurant: Bentlee Patterson 2, Jentry Mueller 1, Tommy Smith 2, Cohen Sigg 1, Shawn Noyce 1 (left due to illness), Sebastian Hays 1 and Gavin Granere 1.

Sigg Motors 4, A&W Restaurant 2

Hits for Sigg Motors: Owen Hesse 2, Brady Thomas 1, Jase Michael 2, Cain Fehr 1, Gentry Crossfield 1 and Kaiden Minor 2. Hits for A&W Restaurant: Cohen Sigg 1, Jentry Mueller 2, Tommy Smith 1, Shawn Noyce 1 and Landon Lovett 1.

Bitty Ball

Emprise Bank 6, Community National Bank 0

Hits for Emprise Bank: Lincoln Smith 2, Gannon Weide 4, Ivan Franklin 3, Jamison Ericson 3, Hayes Chester 3, James Daniels 2, Oliver Luken 1 and River Kinzle 3. Hits for Community National Bank: Burke Trammell 2, Dax Smith 1, Dax Beecher 2, Easton Mueller 1, Aiden Martin 1 and Lincoln McCullough 2.

A&W Restaurant 12, Sonic Drive-In 6

Hits for A&W Restaurant: Arlo Franklin 2, Tyson Koehn 3, Parker McKarnin 3, Dawson Bennett 1, Elias Jackson 1, Cash Stoy 2 and Kaleb Vega 2. Carter George 3, Winston Chapman 2, Ryler Chapman 2, Ellis Ashmore 2, Wiley Jessup 2, Evan Cromer 1, Wade Vaughn 2 and Isaiah Richards 1.

Austin Campbell poses for a photo with his home run ball following the game.

Junior Bitty Ball

American Family Insurance 15, Iola Kiwanis Club 1

Hits for American Family Insurance: Victor Sigg 3, Brooks Stinnett 2, Hoyt George 3, Dax Hufferd 3, Byron Franklin 2, Ben Cromer 2, Ty Carpenter 2, Luka Wilson 2, Asher Reed 2 and Declan Robertson 1. Hits for Iola Kiwanis Club: Owen Westhoff 1, Bodie Knight 1, Nash Knight 1, Graham Mueller 1 and Mason Sinclair.