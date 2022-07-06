Halep earns semifinal bid at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Simona Halep’s first appearance at Wimbledon since winning the title three years ago is going just as well as it did the last time.

The 16th-seeded Romanian reached the semifinals and stretched her winning streak at the All England Club to 12 matches by beating Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday on Centre Court.

Halep missed the chance to defend her title at Wimbledon twice, first in 2020 when the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and then again in 2021 when she had to sit out with a left calf injury.