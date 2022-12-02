 | Fri, Dec 02, 2022
Hall of Famer and spitballer extraordinaire Gaylord Perry dies at 84

Gaylord Perry, who won a pair of Cy Young awards and 314 games, worried he would never make it to the Hall of Fame because of his notoriety for using the spitball to gain an advantage, nevertheless did get inducted in 1991. Perry died Thursday at age 84.

By

Sports

December 2, 2022 - 2:15 PM

Hall of Fame San Francisco Giants pitcher Gaylord Perry throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at AT&T Park on Aug. 10, 2018 in San Francisco, Calif. (Jason O. Watson/Getty Images/TNS)

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball and telling stories about the pitch, died Thursday. He was 84.

Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details. A statement from the Perry family said he “passed away peacefully at his home after a short illness.”

The native of Williamston, North Carolina, made history as the first player to win the Cy Young in both leagues, with Cleveland in 1972 after a 24-16 season and with San Diego in 1978 — going 21-6 for his fifth and final 20-win season just after turning 40.

