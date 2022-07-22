 | Fri, Jul 22, 2022
Hamilton has high hopes with 300th career F1 start

Lewis Hamilton has recored 103 F1 victories, but none yet this season. The 35-year-old driver is in Paris for his 300th Formula One Race, the French Grand Prix.

July 22, 2022 - 3:14 PM

Lewis Hamilton Photo by Jenn Ross / Flickr.com

PARIS (AP) — Lewis Hamilton enters his 300th Formula One race at the French Grand Prix this weekend in the uncustomary position of chasing his first win of the season.

The seven-time world champion holds the F1 record with 103 victories and 103 poles, but the 37-year-old British driver also shares two records with fellow great Michael Schumacher: seven world titles and winning at least one race in 15 straight seasons. Schumacher won every year from his 1992 F1 debut through 2006, while Hamilton has one every year since his 2007 series debut.

But Hamilton is winless through the first 12 races of this season. He is inching closer to the top of the podium after three straight podium finishes since Mercedes ironed out ongoing issues with bouncing. F1 races Sunday in the French Grand Prix.

