Hamlin takes checkered at Bristol

NASCAR's Denny Hamlin withstood a brutal race at Bristol Motor Speedway, as drivers dealt with tire issues from start to finish. Only five cars finished on the lead lap as competitors had to make multiple stops to replace their tires.

March 18, 2024 - 2:41 PM

Driver Denny Hamlin celebrates on Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images/TNS

Denny Hamlin won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, passing Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. in the final laps for his fourth victory at the famed short track.

Hamlin also won at NASCAR’s bullring last September.

This one was much different. Tire issues hampered most everyone all afternoon as only five cars finished on the lead lap — the first time that has happened in the Cup Series in 20 years. The Gibbs cars were the class of the field.

“My favorite racetrack!” Hamlin exclaimed over his radio while taking the checkered flag. “We got another.”

