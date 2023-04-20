 | Thu, Apr 20, 2023
Heim, Semien lead Rangers over Royals

Jonah Heim hit a three-run homer and Marcus Semien had three hits while driving in a pair of runs to help the Rangers to a 12-3 win over the Royals and a sweep of their three-game series.

April 20, 2023 - 2:21 PM

Texas Rangers left fielder Robbie Grossman flies out to Kansas City Royals left fielder Edward Olivares (not in the picture) during the fourth inning of a baseball game against Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in Arlington .

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marcus Semien and the rest of the red-hot Texas Rangers are headed home on a high note.

Semien had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, and Jonah Heim capped a big day for the Rangers offense with a three-run shot in the ninth inning, leading them to a 12-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. That wrapped up a three-game sweep and ran their winning streak to four straight on a 5-1 road trip.

“Everybody is starting to get hot, especially the position players,” said Semien, who has driven in a run in five straight games and 11 total over that stretch. “It’s a big road trip for us with all our injuries and definitely a confidence boost.”

