Heim, Semien lead Rangers over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marcus Semien and the rest of the red-hot Texas Rangers are headed home on a high note.

Semien had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, and Jonah Heim capped a big day for the Rangers offense with a three-run shot in the ninth inning, leading them to a 12-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. That wrapped up a three-game sweep and ran their winning streak to four straight on a 5-1 road trip.

“Everybody is starting to get hot, especially the position players,” said Semien, who has driven in a run in five straight games and 11 total over that stretch. “It’s a big road trip for us with all our injuries and definitely a confidence boost.”