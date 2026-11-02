Hill, Mathis finish in top 50 at 3A state meet
Iola coach Britt Daugharthy said she is excited for next season’s team, especially after four years of senior Keegan Hill setting the tone and expectations for Iola runners.
LAWRENCE — Iola senior Keegan Hill and freshman Mariah Mathis placed in the top 50 at the 3A State Cross Country Championship Saturday.
The pair slogged through a muddy course at Lawrence’s Rim Rock Farm to wrap up the season.
“One thing I can say about Keegan is he always pushes himself. He went out swinging,” Iola coach Britt Daugharthy said. “He attacked his first mile. He is an aggressive racer, and he stayed true to himself.”
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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