Hill, Mathis punch tickets to state
Iola High School will send two runners on opposite ends of their athletic careers to the KSHSAA state meet in Lawrence next weekend.
FREDONIA — Iola’s Keegan Hill and Mariah Mathis qualified for state at the 3A Fredonia Sub-State Meet Saturday at the Fredonia Golf Course.
Mathis, a freshman, and Hill, a senior, finished third and sixth respectively.
“I feel amazing. I’m so glad I get to go,” said Mathis of qualifying for the state competition.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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