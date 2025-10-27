Hill returns to state meet after taking sixth Saturday

NEODESHA — Iola High junior Keegan Hill took sixth at Saturday’s regional cross country meet in Neodesha, qualifying him for his second state meet next Saturday at the Rim Rock course in Lawrence.

Hill and a cadre of IHS runners braved the mud and torrential rainfall, but only Hill was able to advance to state.

“Going into it, we had had a positive attitude,” Hill said. “It was crappy weather, but the team did great. With the muddy turns it was hard not to slip.”

Hill cleared the course in 19 minutes, 6.53 seconds, which was 1:18 behind regional champion Simeon Sanchez, a senior from Caney Valley. Hill said his time could have been worse had he not quickly recovered when he fell on the muddy course.

“I was in fifth, and my dad was telling me to catch one of the kids,” Hill said. “I went but I did not shorten my stride enough and I fell. I didn’t look, but I heard someone coming behind me, so I knew I had to get up and go. I had to push myself so no one could pass me. That got me to state.”

Senior Brennen Coffield missed qualifying for state by 15 seconds. He cleared the course in 20:01 for 20th place. Iola’s other senior front runner Mahailie Genoble missed qualifying for state after finishing 35th while clearing the course 26:04.

Mahailie Genoble, Iola senior, tries to break from the pack in the early going of Saturday’s race in Neodesha. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

“It’s disappointing, especially for your seniors,” Iola coach Brittany Daugharthy said of the results. “I’ve had the privilege of coaching most of the seniors since they were in seventh grade. That’s a lot of time to put in with them and they work hard. Wherever they go, whatever the next thing is that they do, I know they are going to do well.”

A bit further back in the men’s competition, Iola’s pack-runners finished within 30 seconds of each other. Junior Caden Coltrane took 34th in 21:23. Junior Joshua Wanker took 36th in 21:27. Junior James Hunt took Iola’s last top 50 spot after clearing the course in 21:48 for 46th place.

Junior Ruger Boren took 51st in 22:20, followed by freshman Konnor Morrison, who took 63rd in 23:27.

Among Iola’s female runners, junior Keysha Smith took 52nd in 29:23 and senior Ari Ramirez wrapped up her final race in 33:03 for 56th place.

Hill returns to Rim Rock a bit older and more seasoned after taking 44th at the 2024 state meet.

“I’m excited. I know what the course looks like,” Hill said. “I know how tough it is. This week, I just have to break more of those mental barriers, just go out, have fun, push myself at practice and try to place at state.”