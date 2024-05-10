Hill’s ascension highlights Iola High’s day on the track

Iola High freshman Keegan Hill continues to set personal records on the track. And he continues to climb to the upper echelons in the Pioneer League in the process.

Hill set personal marks in three events, the 1600- and 3200-meter runs and the high jump, racking up two silvers and a bronze to highlight Iola’s day at the Pioneer League meet.

Hill ran the 1600 in 4 minutes, 50.34 seconds, the 3200 in 10:41.70 and cleared 5 feet, 8 inches, in the high jump.

We had many great performances including 17 personal records. The team has had a great season,” Iola head coach David Daugharthy said.

Cortland Carson placed third in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing in 44.51 seconds, and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.45 seconds.

Mustang freshman Keysha Smith ran a personal-best 13.5 seconds to take third in the 100-meter dash. She entered the event ranked seventh

Iola’s 4×800-meter relay team of Alejando Escalante, James Hunt, Cole Moyer and Brett Heinrich teamed up for third.

Others narrowly missed out on earning a spot on the medal stand.

Iola’s Rio Lohman took fourth in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles races, as did Jackie Fager in the triple jump and Bethany Miller in the shot put. Iola’s 4×100-meter relay team of Abigail Jerome, Leilani Keanaaina, Smith and Ari Ramirez also took fourth.

Moyer took fourth in the 800, as did Jaydon Granere in the javelin. Iola High’s Abigail Jerome, right, runs in the 100-meter dash Thursday at the Pioneer League Meet in Iola. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Girls

Team scores: 1. Santa Fe Trail, 146; 7. Iola, 36

100 meters — 3. Keysha Smith, 13.50-PB; 14. Abigail Jerome, 14.42-PB; 15. Leilani Keanaaina, 14.43

200 meters — 5. Smith, 28.00-PB; 15. Keanaaina, 30.01-PB

400 meters — 6. Jackie Fager, 1:07.03; 16. Estella DeClara, 1:25.06-PB

800 meters — 9. Lynsie Fehr, 2:57.74

1600 meters — 8. Fehr, 6:38.62-PB

100m hurdles — 4. Rio Lohman, 18.38; 6. Mahailie Genoble, 18.68-PB; 8. Ari Ramirez, 20.79

300m hurdles — 4. Lohman, 52.32; 5. Genoble, 52.74-PB; 8. Ramirez, 1:01.06

4x100m relay — 4. Iola (Jerome, Keanaaina, Smith, Ramirez), 55.26

Triple jump — 4. Fager, 31’9.5”

Discus — 14. Bethany Miller, 77’7”; 18. Maya Shaughnessy, 65’9”; 20. Melanie Palmer, 55’10”

Javelin — 14. Kealie Keeler, 79’; 16. Shaughnessy, 66’1”; 17. Madelyn Ashworth, 58’8”

Shot put — 4. Miller, 32’11”; 11. Jerome, 27’11”-PB; 17. Lily Lohman, 23’7”-PB

Boys

Team scores: 1. Wellsville, 209; 6. Iola, 58.5

100 meters — 11. Samuel Sturgeon, 12.60; 17. Alex Smail, 13.27

200 meters — 16. Isaac Velazquez, 27.34-PB

400 meters — 11. Adriel Pina, 1:01.05-PB

800 meters — 4. Cole Moyer, 2:19.87; 10. Brett Heinrich, 2:33.74

1600 meters — 2. Keegan Hill, 4:50.34-PB; 5. Moyer, 5:10.33; 8. James Hunt, 5:31.68

3200 meters – 3. Hill, 10:41.70-PB

100m hurdles — 4. Cortland Carson, 17.45; 5. Maddox Riley, 18.03

300m hurdles — 3. Carson, 44.51; 9. Riley, 50.36

4x100m relay — 5. Iola (Griffin Westervelt, Velazquez, Smail, Raiden Kern), 52.35

4x400m relay – 5. Iola (Caden Coltrane, Gavin Jones, Pina, Sturgeon), 4:03.40

4x800m relay — 3. Iola (Alejandro Escalante, Hunt, Moyer, Heinrich), 9:54.31

High jump — 2. Hill, 5’8”-PB

Pole vault — 6. Rohan Springer, 8’

Discus — 9. Jaydon Morrison, 113’7”; 13. Kolton Greathouse, 105’-PB; 19. Charles Rogers, 85’11”-PB

Javelin — 4. Morrison, 138’5”-PB; 8. Greathouse, 118’5”; 13. Alex Donnelly, 84’8”

Shot put — 10. Morrison, 40’6”; 17. Rogers, 35’9”; 18. Greathouse, 34’6”

(PB-Personal Best)