HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School seventh-graders Harlowe Rush, and the quartet of Collin Cook, Bryce Culbertson, Thatcher Mueller and Kreed Jones can call themselves Tri-Valley League champions now.

The youngsters highlighted Humboldt’s day as hosts of the Tri-Valley League Track Meet Tuesday.

Rush won the seventh-grade girls high jump, clearing 3 feet, 10 inches, while the relay foursome cruised to the 4×100-meter relay title, finishing in 58.7 seconds.