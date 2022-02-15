HMS Cubs go 1-2 in home tilts

HUMBOLDT— Humboldt Middle School’s boys basketball teams rounded out the season Monday against Caney Valley. Humboldt went 1-2, losing the C game 25-13 and B game 32-29. Strong performances from Mason Sterling and Collin Cook led the Cubs to a 45-41 win in the A game.

The C game started slow for the Cubs, mustering only two points in each of the first quarters. That would be fine if the defense held, but it didn’t and Caney jumped out to a 10-4 lead early on. Despite putting up a better offensive showcase in the second half, the Cubs could not rebound, putting up only three points in the third, and six in the fourth while the Bullpups pulled away. The teams tied in rebounds with 20 each.

Taner King led the Cubs with six points. Emmitt Carson had four. Carson Peters had two. Maxtyn Mueller had one. The Cubs C team finishes the season with a 4-5 record.