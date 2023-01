EUREKA — Humboldt Middle School’s girls A team could not complete a spirited comeback Monday.

After trailing 17-2 halfway through the second-quarter, the Lady Cubs scored the next 15 points to knot the score at 17-17 by the 2-minute mark of the third period.

But host Eureka ended with a kick, outscoring Humboldt 16-7 the rest of the way in a 33-24 defeat.