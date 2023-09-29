HMS rocked at Caney Valley

CHERRYVALE — Humboldt’s Middle School football team was met with a harsh awakening when they dropped a 44-12 loss at Cherryvale Thursday.

The Chargers scored six touchdowns on the Cubs (3-2). Humboldt could only find the endzone a couple of times, a rushing touchdown from Ty Shaughnessy and Remington Strickler for the 44-12 final.

Humboldt went down early when Cherryvale scored two touchdowns in the first quarter for the early 14-0 deficit. The Chargers then rumbled in for a touchdown run and the 22-0 lead.