 | Fri, Sep 29, 2023
HMS rocked at Caney Valley

Humboldt was scored twice on in the first and third quarters and suffered a 44-12 loss at Cherryvale Thursday.

By

Sports

September 29, 2023 - 4:05 PM

CHERRYVALE — Humboldt’s Middle School football team was met with a harsh awakening when they dropped a 44-12 loss at Cherryvale Thursday. 

The Chargers scored six touchdowns on the Cubs (3-2). Humboldt could only find the endzone a couple of times, a rushing touchdown from Ty Shaughnessy and Remington Strickler for the 44-12 final.

Humboldt went down early when Cherryvale scored two touchdowns in the first quarter for the early 14-0 deficit. The Chargers then rumbled in for a touchdown run and the 22-0 lead.

