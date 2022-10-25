HMS runners race at state

EMPORIA — Several Humboldt Middle School cross country runners raced at the Kansas Junior High State Cross Country Championships at Jones Park in Emporia last Sunday.

Eight-grader Jo Ellison placed 33rd in the girls 2-mile race with a time of 17:19.

“It was a well-run meet and the kids had a great time,” said Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson. “Longtime Brocaw Blazers coach, David Ramsey. did a great job running the meet. We had two other girls who had planned to run, but both of them were sick and couldn’t compete.”