 | Tue, Oct 25, 2022
Menu Search Log in

HMS runners race at state

“It was a well-run meet and the kids had a great time,” said Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson.

By

Sports

October 25, 2022 - 2:26 PM

Humboldt High’s Leah Mueller, left, and Melina Hess served up the most thrilling finish at Humboldt’s cross country meet Tuesday, with a virtual tie in the 5K. In the end, judges ruled Mueller’s “lean” at the finish line gave her 13th overall, while Hess took 14th. The two were separated by .08 seconds. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

EMPORIA — Several Humboldt Middle School cross country runners raced at the Kansas Junior High State Cross Country Championships at Jones Park in Emporia last Sunday.

Eight-grader Jo Ellison placed 33rd in the girls 2-mile race with a time of 17:19. 

“It was a well-run meet and the kids had a great time,” said Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson. “Longtime Brocaw Blazers coach, David Ramsey. did a great job running the meet. We had two other girls who had planned to run, but both of them were sick and couldn’t compete.” 

Related
September 30, 2021
September 10, 2021
September 23, 2020
September 14, 2018
Most Popular