GALESBURG — The Humboldt Middle School football team trampled Galesburg Middle School Thursday night, 52-0.

The Cubs (2-0) won their second game of the season by shutting out the Timberwolves and scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The ground attack was led by Humboldt’s Truman Gryzbowski’s three touchdowns and 35 rushing yards. Remington Strickler added 44 yards, Collin Cook had 38 yards and Karsyn Kaufman chipped in with 30 rushing yards.