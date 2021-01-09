Holloran shines as Lady Lancers win

COLONY — Keyed by Aubree Holloran’s monster night, Crest High’s Lady Lancers returned to action on a high note Friday, defeating visiting Altoona-Midway, 40-34.
Holloran poured in 28 points, ripped down 18 rebounds, blocked four shots and had five steals in victory.
She led the way as Crest led 10-6 after one period and 22-17 at the break. The Jets closed to within 30-26 after three before the Lady Lancers ended the night on a 10-8 run down the stretch.
