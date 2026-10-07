Holloway 10th at league tournament

VASSAR — Iola senior golfer Brooklyn Holloway wrapped up the regular season with a 10th-place medal at the Pioneer League meet on the links of the Lamont Hill Golf Club in Vassar Tuesday.

Just one day after finishing 23rd at the Anderson County Invitational, Holloway took tenth, carding a 117 for the par-70 course after a shaky start.

On the front nine, Holloway shot a bogey on hole four and double bogies on holes five and six; she ended the front nine with 68 strokes. Holloway shaved 19 strokes off her score on the back nine. She shot a par on hole 14, bogies on holes…