DODGE CITY — Chris Holloway’s first year of high school golf has ended at the Class 4A State Golf Tournament.

Holloway, an Iola High School freshman, carded a 93 in the first round of the two-day tournament, three strokes off the score required to make the cut for Day Two.

Holloway’s state debut was in Dodge City’s Mariah Hills Golf Course, considered by many as one of the toughest courses in the state.