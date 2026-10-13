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Holloway’s season ends after tough regional

Golf season in Iola has come to an end after senior Brooklyn Holloway missed the cut for the upcoming state tournament.

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Sports

October 13, 2026 - 4:32 PM

Brooklyn Holloway follows through on her shot during the Anderson County Invite last week. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

COFFEYVILLE — Iola High School senior Brooklyn Holloway’s golf season came to an end after coming within five strokes of a spot in the state tournament.

Holloway finished 25th at Monday’s 4A Sub-State Tournament, shooting a 112 on the par 72 course at Coffeyville Country Club.

Holloway opened with a bogey on the first hole, followed by a double bogey on the second and a bogey on the third. She parred the fifth, then bogeyed the eighth and double-bogeyed the ninth for a 57 on the front nine. 

After the turn, Holloway had to make up ground after a 5 over…

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