MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team had a successful night on the home court Tuesday.

Marmaton Valley High’s Kendall Scharff tips the receiving ball from a Uniontown serve Tuesday. Photo by Halie Luken Marmaton Valley High’s oslyn Houk goes up for a hit in the second set against Yates Center. Photo by Sarah Harrison 2 photos

The Wildcats won three matches while dropping nary a set in defeating Altoona-Midway, Uniontown and Yates Center, improving to 9-3 on the season.

Marmaton Valley defeated Altoona-Midway, 25-19 and 25-18, cruised to a straight-set 25-15, 25-15 romp over Uniontown and ended with a 25-13, 29-17 victory over Yates Center.