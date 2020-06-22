Menu Search Log in

Hopes for season hit a standstill

Major League Baseball has sent the MLBPA a 60-game proposal for the 2020 season, that has no chance of starting until after July 19.

By

Sports

June 22, 2020 - 9:37 AM

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred takes questions about the Houston Astros while holding his press conference during the Florida Governor's Dinner kicking off spring training at the Atlanta Braves CoolToday Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in North Port, Fla. Photo by Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — An email from baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to union head Tony Clark led to a balk in the drawn-out talks to start the pandemic-delayed season, which now won’t begin by July 19.

The executive committee of the players’ association was set to vote and reject Major League Baseball’s latest offer for a 60-game season on Sunday.

“I really believe we are fighting over an impossibility on games,” Manfred said in the email, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. “The earliest we will be ready for players to report is a week from Monday, given the need to relocate teams from Florida. That leaves 66 days to play 60 games. Realistically, that is the outside of the envelope now.”

