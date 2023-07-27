Horan sets tone for USA at World Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Lindsey Horan is setting a feisty tone for the United States at the Women’s World Cup.

Horan, the U.S. co-captain, steadied herself after an angry exchange with Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk and scored to give the United States a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday.

Frustrated by the Netherlands’ first half lead, Horan went from exasperation with van de Donk to elation for her tying goal in a span of just two minutes in the second half.