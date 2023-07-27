 | Thu, Jul 27, 2023
Horan sets tone for USA at World Cup

As co-captain of the United States, Lindsey Horan is setting a feisty tone for the team at the Women's World Cup. She got into it with Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk and just minutes later scored the tying goal for a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. 

July 27, 2023 - 2:28 PM

England goalkeeper Caarly Telford (1) stops a goal attempt by USA's Lindsey Horan (9) during the She Believes Cup at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The USA won, 2-0. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Lindsey Horan is setting a feisty tone for the United States at the Women’s World Cup.

Horan, the U.S. co-captain, steadied herself after an angry exchange with Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk and scored to give the United States a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday.

Frustrated by the Netherlands’ first half lead, Horan went from exasperation with van de Donk to elation for her tying goal in a span of just two minutes in the second half.

