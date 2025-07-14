Hormigas riding high after road wins on the road

The Iola Hormigas enter the all-star break on a four-game win streak after taking three in a row against the Santa Fe Fuego and Trinidad Triggers on the road over the weekend.

The Iola Hormigas (11-23) must win at least eight of their final 12 games for a chance at the postseason. It will be tough. They face some of the Pecos League’s toughest teams in the Garden City Wind (33-6), Blackwell Flycatchers (19-15) and North Platte 80s (20-16). The Hormigas currently sit in last place in the Mountain North division. They’ll need to dislodge Blackwell and North Platte from their playoff spots to keep their season alive.

After opening the road trip with a 15-10 victory Thursday over the Santa Fe Fuego (10-26), the Hormigas inched closer up the wild card standings with a pair of victories over the Trinidad Triggers (12-28).

Friday’s starter Jacob Bosse notched his second victory of the season with seven strikeouts over seven innings while allowing three runs, five hits and four walks. Reliever Matt Dileonardo came on for Bosse and the save while tallying a pair of strikeouts over two innings.

Aside from a three-run flare in the fourth and fifth inning, the Hormigas seemed in control of Friday’s game. They steadily strung together a lead on RBIs from recently named Pecos League all-star catcher Nicholas “Chavo” Chaves and second baseman Antuan Franco. While Chavo had a team-leading pair of RBIs, outfielder Xander Nabors had a team-leading pair of hits after success in 2 of 4 at-bats with a pair of runs.

Iola’s offense improved in Saturday’s rematch, but not without an early test. Trinidad jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the opening frame. The Hormigas chipped away at Trinidad’s lead with a pair of runs in the second and third innings and took the lead on a three-run sixth, leaving things at 7-6. Iola added to its lead with another pair of consecutive two-run innings in the seventh and eighth, then added three more insurance runs in their final at-bat for a 14-7 victory.

Outfielder Ramses Velasques tied outfielder and all-star Miguel Tejada Jr. for the team lead in RBIs with two each. Tejada also tied outfielder Xander Nabors and third baseman Devin Radar for the team lead in hits with Radar and Tejada successful in 3 of 5 at-bats while Nabors succeeded in 3 of 6 plate appearances.

Pitcher Colin Sepulveda tallied eight strikeouts for the win after relieving starter Jesus Audeves in the fourth inning. Sepulveda allowed one run on five hits and a walk. Audeves allowed six runs in six hits with three walks.

The Hormigas return to the diamond Thursday in hopes of continuing their climb up the Mountain North League standings and the wild card race. They open with a three-game series at Garden City, then host Blackwell for their first Sunday game in Iola this season. They wrap up their final home series of the season Monday and Tuesday, then wrap up the year on the road against North Platte and Garden City.

First pitch for the Hormigas home games at Allen Community College is at 6 p.m.

