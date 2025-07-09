 | Wed, Jul 09, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Hormigas Tejada Jr., Chavez and Slocomb picked for all-star game

Three Iola Hormigas proved their record is not an indicator of their talent after Pecos League officials selected them for the upcoming all-star game in Garden City.

By

Sports

July 9, 2025 - 2:25 PM

Miguel Tejada Jr., outfielder for the Iola Hormigas, drives in a run during Tuesday’s game against the Trinidad Triggers at Alumni Field. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Three players with the Iola Hormigas received spots in the Pecos League All-Star game in Garden City.

Outfielder Miguel Tejada Jr., catcher Nicholas “Chavo” Chavez and pitcher Jacob Slocomb each punched their tickets to Tuesday’s game.

“All three guys, it’s well deserved. They come out here and work hard every day,” Iola coach Derrick Dominguez said. “With Chavo being a catcher, it’s a big deal. He’s a guy I saw in November, and I thought he was going to be awesome. He proved me right.”

Of the players selected, Chavez appeared in the most games while spending most of his time at catcher. He leads the Hormigas in hits with 44, RBIs with 25 and has the fewest strikeouts among Iola hitters with a batting average of .383.


Jacob Slocomb, Iola Hormigas pitcher, throws a strike during game against the Blackwell Flycatchers.

“It feels good getting some recognition,” Chavez said. “It was just the work we put in every day.”

Tejada Jr., the son of former Kansas City Royal Miguel Tejada, made a name for himself with a strong bat and solid play in the outfield. He has the second highest batting average at .388, is second in hits with 36 and trails outfielder Ramses Velasquez and infielder Devin Radar by just a few dingers with four home runs.

“It feels good. We’re playing every day, playing hard and everything is going good right now,” Tejada Jr. said. “Every day it’s the same routine. You just make adjustments, go out there and have fun.”

Slocomb, who rested Tuesday night, was not on hand for Iola’s 10-9 win. 

Coach Dominguez said much of their success this season is a testament to Slocomb’s strong arm. In 11 appearances, Slocomb posted a team-leading 37 strikeouts. Despite having a 1-3 record, as well as three saves, he has the fewest allowed hits among Iola starters.

Nicholas Chavez, Iola Hormigas catcher, connects with a pitch during Iola’s Monday game against the Garden City Wind. Chavez tied Jorge Carreo for the team lead in hits Tuesday with two each. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

“Slocomb, he goes out and gives us a chance to win almost every time. I’m looking forward to seeing them out there and what they do,” Dominguez said.

Related
July 7, 2025
July 2, 2025
June 30, 2025
June 23, 2025
Most Popular