 Wed, Sep 07, 2022
Horschel, Homa, others on Presidents Cup team

Billy Horschel finally made a U.S. team as one of six players added Wednesday to a stacked American team that will try to win the Presidents Cup for the ninth straight time.

By

Sports

September 7, 2022 - 2:30 PM

Davis Thompson hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Mike Mulholland/ MLive.com)

Captain Davis Love III took two other newcomers to team competition with Max Homa, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour last season and Cameron Young, a 25-year-old who nearly won two majors as a rookie.

The other picks went to three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and Kevin Kisner, who thrives in match play and contended at Quail Hollow in the 2017 PGA Championship.

