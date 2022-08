The Iola Riverside Horseshoe club hosted the ninth Roy Karr Memorial Horseshoe Tournament Saturday in connection with the Allen County Fair.

The state-sanctioned qualifying tournament is part of the Iola’s club’s rebuilding effort after membership dwindled during the COVID-19 pandemic, a pair of recent floods in Riverside Park, and the loss of several members who have since hung up their horseshoes.

Intermittent rain showers did little to slow the action, organizers noted.