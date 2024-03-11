 | Mon, Mar 11, 2024
Houston blasts KU to wrap up regular season

The Kansas Jayhawks ended the regular season with a thud Saturday, falling behind at the outset and never offering a challenge in a 74-46 whitewash at Houston. Hunter Dickinson left early with a shoulder injury.

March 11, 2024 - 2:48 PM

Kansas' Johnny Furphy (10) and Houston's Emanuel Sharp (21) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Houston. Photo by AP Photo/David J. Phillip

HOUSTON (AP) — Jamal Shead had 13 points, six rebounds and eight assists, Damian Dunn added 12 points and No. 1 Houston claimed the Big 12 regular-season title in its first season in the conference, dominating No. 14 Kansas 76-46 on Saturday.

L.J. Cryer scored 11 points and J’Wan Roberts had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (28-3, 15-3), who shot 46% from the field and hit 6 3-pointers on the way to a 40-21 lead at the half.

“Showing them what we’ve been doing all year,” Shead said. “They didn’t get our best shot at Kansas, we got theirs. I guess we gave them our best shot today.”

