Bad contracts are killing the AFC West

The savior of the Broncos is gone in a flash — just 18 months after his arrival — and paid more than $10 million per win before they took his key card. It unraveled so quickly in Denver that it’s almost easy to forget how encouraged Russell Wilson, his coaches and general manager were when this all started.

Almost.

The introductory words still ring:

“Come on ya’ll. Russell Wilson. Holy (crud).”

And then it turned to, well, (crud).

The Broncos are set to eat about $39 million to not employ Wilson next season. And then in 2025, they will absorb a $53.6 million cap hit to have him, again, do anything but throw footballs while donning orange and navy.

This isn’t a column on Wilson from 600 miles away in Kansas City. He is merely the symbol of the bigger picture.