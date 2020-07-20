Hull, Haviland feature in 47th Shrine Bowl

TOPKEKA — A fourth-quarter touchdown called back for offensive pass interference was all that separated Team East’s Josh Hull and Connor Haviland at the 47th annual edition of the Kansas Shrine Bowl.
Two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion were enough for the West to snag a 14-9 victory over the pair of Humboldt grads, but Saturday’s game had nothing to do with the scoreboard.
“It is for the kids,” Hull said. “Everything we do out here is for the hospital, kids, and really for the people. In a year like this with COVID-19, this game gives people hope.”
Haviland echoed Hull’s remarks, but admits players were ready to compete on the gridiron for the first time since November.
“We knew we were playing for those kids, and the whole thing still felt like a high school game,” Haviland said. “All of us were ready to go out there and play again.”
Hull served as one of the three East captains for the opening coin-flip after voting on Friday night.
“I was just lucky enough that I was able to gain everyone’s respect in a short amount of time and become a captain,” Hull said. “It was really an honor.”
The East opened the scoring with a first-quarter field goal after capitalizing on a turnover created by Centralia’s Kamble Haverknap.
A 3-0 lead lasted until midway through the second quarter when Kade Melvin of Norton Community plunged his way into the endzone from one yard out. After the successful 2-point conversion, the West lead 8-3, and controlled that lead into the break
Haviland picked up only eight yards on three first-half carries as a running back, emphasizing the all-star competition was a different breed from the Tri-Valley League.
“It is the best of the best in Kansas, and I knew it wasn’t going to be like 2A Humboldt running around kids,” Haviland said. “It was a really good defense out there.”
The West extended their lead with a 44-yard touchdown run from Great Bend’s Dalton Miller to lead 14-3 with 8:01 remaining in the third.
Team East started to find their rhythm in the second half, constructing a seven play 51-yard drive capped off by a one-yard touchdown from Haviland. Haviland finished the game with six carries for 14 yards.
“I was pretty stoked,” Haviland said. “Me and that kid smacked each other on the goaline, and I just kind of spun off of him and got in.”
The East nearly completed the comeback off a jump-ball reception by Fort Scott’s C.J. Horton in the endzone, which put team East ahead 15-14 for moments. The scoreboard operator missed the on-field debris, which called the touchdown back for a push-off.
The East’s defense provided it’s offense one last chance at the win, but the East failed to push the ball past midfield, resulting in the 14-9 final.
Even though some of Kansas’ best may have had some rust to shake off, Saturday’s special bout still provided all the thrills and spills we miss from football.
“It was exciting!” Hull said. “Shoot, five-point game… it was definitely exciting.”
Hull will move on to Emporia State, and Haviland to conference rival Pittsburg State. While the two may be on opposite sidelines for the next four years, they cherished strapping on the orange paw-print helmet one final time together.
“It was a whole lot of fun!” Haviland said.