Hull sets tone at Emporia State

Former Humboldt High football standout Josh Hull continues to reap the benefits of being a college football player.

Hull is heading into his redshirt junior season as an offensive lineman for Emporia State University.

“Emporia State gave me a chance and I came here and absolutely loved it and I fell in love with this town and community,” Hull said. “It’s going to have a special place in my heart, and just making those people proud and winning another football game for them is always extra motivation.”