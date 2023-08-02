 | Wed, Aug 02, 2023
Hull sets tone at Emporia State

Humboldt native Josh Hull is heading into his redshirt junior year on the Emporia State football team this fall. Hull credits a lot of his success to Humboldt and hopes he can be a positive figure for younger Cubs.

August 2, 2023 - 3:19 PM

Humboldt's Josh Hull in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Photo by Erick Mitchell

Former Humboldt High football standout Josh Hull continues to reap the benefits of being a college football player.

Hull is heading into his redshirt junior season as an offensive lineman for Emporia State University.

“Emporia State gave me a chance and I came here and absolutely loved it and I fell in love with this town and community,” Hull said. “It’s going to have a special place in my heart, and just making those people proud and winning another football game for them is always extra motivation.”

