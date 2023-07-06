Hull’s walk-off handles Garnett 

A walk-off three-run homer courtesy of Sam Hull in game two ultimately secured Iola’s AA Indians a season sweep of the Garnett Post 48 Muddodgs Wednesday night.
The Indians (21-5) went down 1-0 in both games but scored three runs in the fourth inning of game one before holding off Garnett’s late rally for a 3-2 victory. In game two, Iola scored five runs across the final two innings, including Hull’s homer, for a comeback 7-4 win.
“It felt really good, especially against a close rival like Garnett,” Iola’s Hull said after his walk-off home run. “I think in the last couple weeks I’ve started to get my swing back. I’ve been seeing the ball a lot better out of the pitcher’s hand so that’s been good.”
Game one — 3-2 win
Iola went down in the top of the first thanks to a single from Garnett’s Tyler Stinnett, but a three-run fourth inning was the difference for the Indians in a 3-2 victory. Kaiden Barnett drove in one run and scored another while Trevor Church also knocked in a run. Brandon McKarnin got the win on the mound.
The southpaw was tagged with a couple of runs, the second coming in the fifth. Across a five inning win, McKarnin struck out six while allowing only three hits on two runs. Ashton Hesse earned the save, tossing the final two innings and not allowing a run.
“Just like when I was playing on this same team, we let them stay in it,” Iola head coach Ethan Tavarez said. “We make it a close game and make our jobs harder. We do it to ourselves. Neither game should have been close. This team can get it figured out before zone.”
Barnett doubled to center field in the bottom of the fourth and scored Hull for the first Iola run of the game, knotting the score at 1-1. Barnett then stole home on a wild pitch to take a 2-1 lead before Church singled to third to score Jack White and make it a 3-1 advantage.
The Muddogs brought one more run home in the top of the fifth on a Dallas Kueser RBI single to center field to cut Iola’s lead to 3-2.
“We had bases loaded a couple of times and couldn’t score any of them,” said Tavarez. “We had 11 hits and only scored three runs, so we’re not getting guys across that we need to.”
Hesse was solid on the mound for the Indians in the final two innings, not allowing a hit and striking out three.
Barnett had a team-high three hits while Hull and White each had two.
Game two — 7-4 win
A two-run deficit in the fourth inning turned into a three-run lead and victory for Iola when Hull walked it off on a three-run home run to right center field for the 7-4 victory.
“I wanted to get in a position that made sense to try and win the ballgame,” said Tavarez. “He (Hull) wanted a first-pitch fastball down the middle to hit. He did what I asked and held off on the first one. I knew he was going to do something big. The last couple nights he’s been hitting well and that’s something he really needed.”
The homer erased any early angst the Indians had after going down 4-2 in the fourth inning before tying things up that inning and then winning it in the fifth. Barnett earned the win on the mound in relief, tossing the final two innings and allowing only one hit and two runs.
Rogan Weir started at pitcher for the Indians and allowed three runs, one in the first inning and two more in the third. It was enough for Iola to take the win.
Addison Smith singled to left field in the top of the first to drive home Garnett’s first run for the 1-0 lead.
McKarnin then grounded to shortstop, reached by error and drove home Iola’s first run to knot the game at 1-1.
In the second, Gavin Page scored on a wild pitch with White at bat for the 2-1 advantage.
The Muddogs knotted it up in the top of the third when Braden Wheat scored on an error to tie the game at 2-2. D. Kueser then singled to right field to bring home another run and take a 3-2 lead.
Wheat grounded into a fielder’s choice in the fourth to score Garnett’s final run and led 4-2.
In the bottom of the fourth, Gavin Page scored on a wild pitch to bring the score within one, 4-3. Tre Wilson then singled to left field to score another run and tie the game at 4-4.
The game remained tied until Hull came to the plate in the bottom of the fifth with two runners on base and no outs. Hull slammed the ball to deep center field for the three-run homer and the 7-4 walk-off victory as the Indians dugout exploded.
Hull drove in a team-high three runs with one swing of the bat while Wilson drove in one. Wilson, Hull and Church each had one hit.
The Indians host Pittsburg Post 64 in Humboldt on Thursday at 6 p.m.
