Humboldt baseball stays unbeaten

HUMBOLDT — Early troubles didn’t sink Humboldt High’s spotless record Thursday, but head coach Mike Miller noted there’s plenty of room for improvement.

Humboldt fell behind its visitors from Fredonia in both games, but rebounded with a wallop, winning 6-4 and 20-5 to stay unbeaten at 8-0.

“I’ve got to do a better job of having our guys ready to play from the first pitch,” Miller said. “We had too many defensive mistakes in the first inning that led to early deficits in both games.”