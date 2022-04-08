 | Fri, Apr 08, 2022
Humboldt baseball stays unbeaten

It wasn't always pretty, as Humboldt trailed 4-0 for much of their first game Thursday against Fredonia. But the Cubs rallied in the fifth and sixth innings to win, 6-4, before taking control from the first inning on in a 20-5 game 2 win.

April 8, 2022 - 3:34 PM

Humboldt High's Sam Hull bats in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Early troubles didn’t sink Humboldt High’s spotless record Thursday, but head coach Mike Miller noted there’s plenty of room for improvement.

Humboldt fell behind its visitors from Fredonia in both games, but rebounded with a wallop, winning 6-4 and 20-5 to stay unbeaten at 8-0.

“I’ve got to do a better job of having our guys ready to play from the first pitch,” Miller said. “We had too many defensive mistakes in the first inning that led to early deficits in both games.”

