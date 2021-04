FREDONIA — Thou shalt not steal — unless it comes to stealing bases.

Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs racked up 22 stolen bases in their doubleheader at Fredonia Thursday, and did plenty of other things quite well in winning both games, 17-1 and 20-2.

The victories lift Humboldt’s softball team to 6-2 on the season. The Lady Cubs are at Eureka Monday.