 | Mon, Jan 23, 2023
Humboldt boys downed by Anderson County’s size

Humboldt's boys were held scoreless from the floor much of the night and were hurt by Anderson County's length in a third-place game loss to the Bulldogs on Friday night.

January 23, 2023 - 2:38 PM

Humboldt's Blake Ellis (13) looks for a pass near his own bench against Iola on Thursday, January 19. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Humboldt High boys couldn’t get around Anderson County’s size in their third-place game loss in the War on 54 tournament on Friday night. 

The Cubs (9-2) were shut down for the most part offensively and couldn’t seem to figure out the Bulldogs leading scorer, Caden Register, in a low-scoring 36-28 defeat.

Humboldt was outscored 23-14 in the first half. The Humboldt trio of Trey Sommer, Colden Cook and Sam Hull were the only Cubs to score baskets through the opening 16 minutes. Hull led the first half attack when he netted six points and Cook had five.

