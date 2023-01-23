Humboldt boys downed by Anderson County’s size

The Humboldt High boys couldn’t get around Anderson County’s size in their third-place game loss in the War on 54 tournament on Friday night.

The Cubs (9-2) were shut down for the most part offensively and couldn’t seem to figure out the Bulldogs leading scorer, Caden Register, in a low-scoring 36-28 defeat.

Humboldt was outscored 23-14 in the first half. The Humboldt trio of Trey Sommer, Colden Cook and Sam Hull were the only Cubs to score baskets through the opening 16 minutes. Hull led the first half attack when he netted six points and Cook had five.