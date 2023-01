HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High boys and girls split a pair of home games against Fredonia to tip-off their 2023 slate Tuesday.

The Lady Cubs (4-3) allowed a rough third quarter to get the best of them in a 45-36 loss to Fredonia while the boy Cubs (7-0) stayed undefeated by knocking off the Yellowjackets behind an overall efficient performance, 66-53.

Girls Basketball