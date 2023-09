CANEY — The Humboldt Cubs held string in their 28-8 road victory over Caney Valley Friday.

Humboldt (2-0) scored two touchdowns in each half. The Cubs held Caney Valley to one touchdown and a two-point conversion the whole game.

Blake Ellis led the Cubs with a couple of rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown while also picking up 171 ground yards on 21 carries. The junior threw for 145 yards and the touchdown, including a 31-yard pass.