Humboldt ends year at Burlington

BURLINGTON — The Humboldt High School volleyball team won its first match but dropped the second to end their season at the Burlington substate meet on Saturday.

The Lady Cubs (31-6; 3-0) began by knocking off Burlington in three sets, 20-25, 25-19 and 25-19.

Kinley Tucker, Natalie Wells and Shelby Shaughnessy led Humboldt from the serving line with two ace serves apiece. Skylar and Kenisyn Hottenstein and Wells each went a perfect 100% from the line. Shaughnessy went 93.8% and Karley Wools served at a 93.3% success rate.