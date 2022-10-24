 | Mon, Oct 24, 2022
Humboldt ends year at Burlington

“I am proud of how the girls worked all season. We are a young team and ready to see what we can do next season,” said Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows. 

October 24, 2022 - 3:00 PM

Humboldt’s Shelby Shaughnessy (14). Photo by Mike Myer

BURLINGTON — The Humboldt High School volleyball team won its first match but dropped the second to end their season at the Burlington substate meet on Saturday. 

The Lady Cubs (31-6; 3-0) began by knocking off Burlington in three sets, 20-25, 25-19 and 25-19. 

Kinley Tucker, Natalie Wells and Shelby Shaughnessy led Humboldt from the serving line with two ace serves apiece. Skylar and Kenisyn Hottenstein and Wells each went a perfect 100% from the line. Shaughnessy went 93.8% and Karley Wools served at a 93.3% success rate. 

