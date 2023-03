NEODESHA — The Humboldt High baseball team swept a pair of games against the Neodesha Bluestreaks in their season opener Monday evening.

In the first game, Humboldt exploded at the plate for 14 runs, with four Cubs driving in two runs apiece, to secure a big 14-3 victory. In game two, it came down to the final inning for the Cubs after being knotted up at 9-9 in the bottom of the sixth for a 10-9 victory.

Game one