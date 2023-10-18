Humboldt grabs second straight TRL title

FREDONIA — Humboldt High School’s volleyball team wrapped up its season at Fredonia by going undefeated in Tri-Valley league play and securing its second consecutive league championship title Tuesday night.

The Lady Cubs (30-8; 7-0 TRL) defeated Bluestem in three sets before taking down Fredonia in two.

“We played some great volleyball,” said head coach Terry Meadows. “I was very pleased with our serve and pass game. When we can pass the ball, we are really good at the net and can put games away. We played more like a team last night and not as individuals.”