 | Wed, Oct 18, 2023
Humboldt grabs second straight TRL title

Humboldt's volleyball team secured their second straight Tri-Valley League regular season title after finishing undefeated in league play this season. The Lady Cubs grabbed the undefeated mark with a couple wins at Fredonia Tuesday.

October 18, 2023 - 4:27 PM

Humboldt’s volleyball team after winning a home match earlier this season. REGISTER/FILE PHOTO

FREDONIA — Humboldt High School’s volleyball team wrapped up its season at Fredonia by going undefeated in Tri-Valley league play and securing its second consecutive league championship title Tuesday night.

The Lady Cubs (30-8; 7-0 TRL) defeated Bluestem in three sets before taking down Fredonia in two.

“We played some great volleyball,” said head coach Terry Meadows. “I was very pleased with our serve and pass game. When we can pass the ball, we are really good at the net and can put games away. We played more like a team last night and not as individuals.”

